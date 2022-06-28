Two arrested after village burglary near Horsham

Two people were arrested after a bag was stolen from a house in a village near Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 5:09 pm

Police say that the bag was snatched from the hallway of a property in Coolham Road, West Grinstead, at around 5pm on June 26.

A string of other thefts have also been reported to police over the past week.

A purse containing a bank card was stolen from a vehicle in Guildford Road, Horsham, on June 18.

Sussex Police

And thieves escaped with a large stainless steel tool chest and a road bike when they broke into the garage of a property in Cotswold Court, Horsham, some time between June 20-23.

Police say that a window was smashed when burglars broke into a house in Goose Green Lane, Goose Green, between June 23-25.

And a person was spotted trying a car door handle in Willow Road, Horsham, at around 2am on June 23.

Meanwhile a number of catalytic converters have again been stolen from cars in the district.

One was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Church Lane, Ashington, between midnight on June 15 and 11.15am on June 19.

Another was taken from a Toyota Auris in Blenheim Road, Horsham, between 9am and midnight on June 20 .

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

