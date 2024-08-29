Two arrested in connection with motorcycle thefts in East Sussex – both men resist arrest and strike officer
The pair were arrested after police received a report of threats to steal a motorcycle in Hailsham on Wednesday, August 28.
Police said that two suspects were identified following a short pursuit with the two men resisting arrested and one police officer being struck in the face.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "A 23-year-old man was later found and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, arson, escaping lawful custody, and assault on an emergency worker.
"Then this morning, an 18-year-old man was located and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
"Both men remain in custody at this time.”
Chief Inspector Andrew Nicklin added: “We understand the impact that the theft of motor vehicles has for owners and the impact these thefts have in our communities.
“That is why we are taking action to catch offenders and recover stolen vehicles. “This week we have made eight arrests in connection with motorcycle thefts, it demonstrates our determination to hold those committing these offences to account.
“I continue to encourage people to report vehicle thefts to us, and for the public to report information to help support our work, quoting Operation Portman.”
