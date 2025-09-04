Two boats sink following fire at Chichester Marina

A blaze at Chichester Marina sparked a coastguard and fire service response.

After a fire at Chichester Marina in on Wednesday, September 3, it has been revealed that two vessels have sunk.

A statement from the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team read: “Team paged to reports of a fire and explosions heard on a vessel in Chichester Marina.

"West Sussex Fire Service were also tasked and on scene with multiple appliances.

"A cordon was put in place while the fire service tried to put out the fire with more explosions still happening.

"The fire had spread to a second vessel and damaged several other close by vessels too. Unfortunately the two vessels weren't able to be saved despite best efforts from the fire service and sadly both vessels sunk.

"Chichester Marina Staff, Chichester Harbour Master and Conservancy staff were also on scene.

"Team stood down and returned to station at 00:45 this morning.”

They added that in an emergency out at sea or along the coast, dial and ask for the Coastguard.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on Thursday, September 4: “Last night (Wednesday) at 9.14 pm we were called to a boat fire at Chichester Marina, Birdham.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found two boats well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using high pressure hose reels and jets. Crews left the scene at 1.05am.”