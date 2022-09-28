Two Bognor Regis singers are marking the 10th anniversary of the London Olympics with a concert

“It’s our way of giving back and celebrating sporting achievement,” said Jenny Hicklin, who has been singing with the choir for 10 years, and will be joined by Margaret Murphy. “ I have volunteered at Rio 2016 and Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014 as well as many other national and international sporting events since London 2012 and wanted to continue to enjoy that sense of collective achievement. The choir allows me to do that, and so much more. Plus, I continue to volunteer locally and nationally when I can.”

The Games Maker Choir was formed at London 2012 by 21-year-old volunteer Victoria Verbi. Ten years on it is celebrating its amazing musical achievements with a concert in central London supported by singer songwriter Alistair Griffin, The Pandemonium Drummers from London 2012 and the Barnes Concert Band. The choir is made up of sporting volunteers who between them have given over 5,000 hours of sports volunteering during the last 10 years and performed over 80 times at some of the most iconic sporting venues and events, including World Championship Athletics, Rugby World Cups – Union and League, for BBC Sport Relief, European Hockey, and they even managed to fit in two charity singles, a highly memorable recording session at Abbey Road and a flash mob with Miranda.

Singers Jenny Hicklin and Margaret Murphy are in ‘The Games Maker Choir' performing a special tenth anniversary concert in London

This year they have helped Olympians and Paralympians celebrate the 10 years since the games with a special performance at The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, lighting a memorial flame. After that, choir members headed around the country for the Women’s Euros, to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and Munich for the European Championship.

“Ten years has flown by but the choir has gone from strength to strength,” said Liz Stainthorpe, manager of The Games Maker Choir, “The choir is considered an extended family to many which was really felt during the pandemic when we were not able to sing together in person for over 18 months.”