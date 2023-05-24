The air ambulance landed in Hastings to attend to an incident this afternoon (Wednesday, May 24).

According to witnesses and reports on social media, it landed on the Pilot Field in Elphinstone Road at around 1pm near the junction with Ochiltree Road.

Several emergency vehicles were also seen in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving two motorcycles in Malvern Way, Hastings, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, May 24.

The air ambulance over the Ore area of Hastings. Picture by Andrew McNulty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two boys from the area were injured and have been taken to hospital.