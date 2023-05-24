Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Two boys airlifted to hospital following Hastings collision

The air ambulance landed in Hastings to attend to an incident this afternoon (Wednesday, May 24).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:12 BST

According to witnesses and reports on social media, it landed on the Pilot Field in Elphinstone Road at around 1pm near the junction with Ochiltree Road.

Several emergency vehicles were also seen in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving two motorcycles in Malvern Way, Hastings, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, May 24.

The air ambulance over the Ore area of Hastings. Picture by Andrew McNultyThe air ambulance over the Ore area of Hastings. Picture by Andrew McNulty
The air ambulance over the Ore area of Hastings. Picture by Andrew McNulty
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two boys from the area were injured and have been taken to hospital.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 744 of 24/05.”

Related topics:HastingsSussex PoliceEmergency services