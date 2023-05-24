According to witnesses and reports on social media, it landed on the Pilot Field in Elphinstone Road at around 1pm near the junction with Ochiltree Road.
Several emergency vehicles were also seen in the area.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving two motorcycles in Malvern Way, Hastings, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, May 24.
“Two boys from the area were injured and have been taken to hospital.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 744 of 24/05.”