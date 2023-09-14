Two boys arrested on suspicion of having an 'air weapon' following incident outside Bexhill College
Police were called to the area in Penland Road just before 1pm.
Access to the college was restricted following police requests as they attended the scene.
On its Facebook page, Bexhill College said: “There has been an incident outside of the college. We have responded as requested by the police to restrict access to the college. Following police instructions, access to the college is now back to normal.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a person believed to be in possession of a firearm on Penland Road, Bexhill, at around 12.40pm on Thursday, September 14.
“Officers swiftly arrested two boys on suspicion of possession of an air weapon on any premises and using it to fire a missile beyond these premises. Both suspects remain in police custody. There is no wider threat to the community.”