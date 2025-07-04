Two care homes in Littlehampton area named among UK’s best in new national index

Lottie, a free elderly care finder, has announced its first Top 100 Care Homes Index, celebrating outstanding care homes across the UK – and three care homes in West Sussex are on the list.

The chosen homes have earned a national recognition for their exceptional elderly care, highlighting a commitment to providing quality and compassionate support.

Two care homes in the Littlehampton area have been named, Angmering Grange Care Home in Angmering and Oakland Grange Care Home in Littlehampton.

Angmering Grange earned special recognition as one of the UK’s top 10 care homes for exceptional outdoor spaces, as well as high scores across all aspects of workplace culture.

There is a sensory garden for those living with dementia, as well as landscaped gardens and a terraced area for outdoor dining, meaning there are plenty of outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Oakland Grange is given as a perfect example of how great care and fulfilling experiences go hand in hand.

Recognised for workplace culture, the home has an exceptional approach to wellbeing for residents and staff which ensures the team feels valued.

Lottie said this was a key factor in delivering consistent, quality care, especially in a sector where recruitment and retention are more important than ever.

Will Donnelly, co-founder and chief executive of Lottie, said: “The launch of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face.

"That’s why our Top 100 Care Homes Index is based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area.”

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed thousands of care homes nationwide, assessing ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, enquiry response times, staff wellbeing, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy.

Homes were recognised across four categories – Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact and Workplace Culture.

Nyton House Care Home in Westergate also secured a place in the Top 100 Care Homes Index, thanks to its exceptional standards of care, earning high scores in the Quality of Care category.

Will said: “To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.”

Explore the full list of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes at lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025