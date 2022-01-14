Two cars involved in collision by Herstmonceux petrol station

Two cars were involved in a collision by a petrol station in Herstmonceux earlier today (Friday, January 14).

The collision happened by Power petrol station in Hailsham Road, according to an eye-witness

The eye-witness said the road is open.

Police by the collision near Herstmonceux. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220114-104453001

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.