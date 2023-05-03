Two close Seaford friends receive Coronation Champion honour for voluntary work in different fields

Two outstanding volunteers, both known to each other but not close friends, living within yards of each other in the same road, Marine Drive in Seaford, have been recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations.​​​​​​​

Geoff aand Barbara proudly wearing their Coronation Champion pin badges

The pair were both guests on the BBC Sussex Breakfast Show this week, Barbara Mine on May 2 and Geoff Stonebanks on May 3, talking about their volunteering experiences. Both Barbara and Geoff have been recognised for their contributions and crowned Coronation Champions. This follows a call out to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes. Almost 5000 entries were received.

Barbara Mine of 47 Marine Drive is Chair of Friends of Bishopstone Station CIC, and has been awarded a Coronation Champions award for her work, together with her fantastic FOBS team on phase 1 of the restoration of the Art Deco station building, thus creating a community space for the local people.

This has resulted in a fabulous, inviting community room, previously occupied by general store, restored into a warm space environment to combat social isolation, during the energy crisis and beyond. All this has resulted in her receiving an invitation to a once in a lifetime experience of the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Geoff Stonebanks of 4 Marine Drive, has been opening his garden, Driftwood, and single-handedly organising annual garden trails, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Mayor of Seaford’s charities since 2012.

He has raised £109,000 for Macmillan through the Brighton to Seaford trail and £16,000 for the Mayor’s charities. Additionally, he has given many volunteering hours to the National Garden Scheme in his roles as Assistant County Organiser and Publicity Officer in East & Mid Sussex, as well as raising £31,000 from opening his own garden for the scheme. Full details of his volunteering can be found at driftwoodbysea.co.uk

Barbara said: “It’s been a passion to bring the station at Bishopstone back to life and this is just the icing on the cake.”