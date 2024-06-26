Two East Grinstead 10-year-olds' marathon litter pick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two ambitious 10 year olds from East Grinstead completed a 42km litter pick through the Sussex countryside collecting over 30kgs of rubbish along the way whilst raising money for #TeamSeas to clean up the seas and #TeamTrees to plant trees.

Oscar Callin and Cain Vercarre Shaw, both 10, decided to embark on an epic litter pick walk and covered a marathon in 2 days.

In their own words, they explain what they are doing and why:

A book called “A story for Boys who dare to be different” has inspired me to make a difference myself! Our natural environment is precious and under threat, even on our own doorsteps! It is important to look after our environment and that starts locally as well as helping the whole planet.

The finish line in East Grinstead

So, we have decided to do our bit and help clean up our countryside and villages by doing a marathon litter pick along a 26.2 mile walk from Wadhurst to East Grinstead along the whole of the Forest Way!

WHAT FOR?Whilst cleaning up litter will help, we will also be raising money for #TeamSeas and #TeamTrees who are organisations helping to clean up our oceans from litter and plant millions of trees.

Our aim is to raise enough money to remove 250lbs (£1 = 1lbs) of rubbish from the sea and plant 250 (£1 = 1 tree) trees.

I will also hopefully inspire others to do their part to help!

Stair Farm Campsite

There was a huge sense of community spirit, many strangers sponsored them from meeting them on their walk and they were sponsored by Ken from Stairs Farm Campsite in Hartfield who kindly gave them complimentary camping in support of their walk.