Two East Sussex schools close due to lack of water as temperatures soar

Two schools in East Sussex have had to close today due to a lack of water on the premises.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST

Sussex is set to be hit with a spell of incredibly hot weather over the course of today (June 13) and the rest of this week.

According to the Met Office, the county will be hit with highs of 29 degrees Celsius at its peak.

Beacon Academy in Crowborough has had to close its sixth form site, due to a continued loss of water supply in the town.

The school has asked all Year 12 and 13 students to go straight to Beeches site this morning (June 13), with information sent to all Year 12 and 13 parents and students via Edulink.

Rotherfield Primary School say early morning investigations show that water pressure at school is still very weak and so has taken the decision to close for today.

South East Water cannot guarantee when supplies will be back to normal it is likely that pressure will drop again in the village.

