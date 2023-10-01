Two fire engines called to respond to collision in Horsham
Two fire engines were called to attend a road traffic collision in Horsham last night (September 30).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said two fire engines, one from Horsham and another from Billingshurst, were mobilised to the scene at the Rusper Road roundabout in Horsham. A heavy rescue tender from Crawley was also called.
“Crews assisted colleagues from Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service in making the scene safe,” they said.