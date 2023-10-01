BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Two fire engines called to respond to collision in Horsham

Two fire engines were called to attend a road traffic collision in Horsham last night (September 30).
By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
Emergency services were called to the scene last night. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.Emergency services were called to the scene last night. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
Emergency services were called to the scene last night. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said two fire engines, one from Horsham and another from Billingshurst, were mobilised to the scene at the Rusper Road roundabout in Horsham. A heavy rescue tender from Crawley was also called.

“Crews assisted colleagues from Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service in making the scene safe,” they said.

Related topics:BillingshurstSussex PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceCrawley