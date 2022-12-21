Two friends who live at a Bognor Regis care home have visit local pub for “nice juicy steak” as part of the home’s ‘Seize the Day’ initiative.

Ted Robinson and Don Clarke live at MHA Greenways and decided to visit The Charlie Purley, in Shripney Road.

The initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.

They both had a steak accompanied with chips, onion rings and peas with a beverage, Ted opting for a red wine with Don having a Carlsberg.

The pair referred to the lunch trip as a “Jolly boys outing” and even shook hands at the end, before thanking one another for their company.

Joanne Mitchell, activity coordinator said: “When I asked Ted what he wanted to do for his Seize the Day, he would always say I want a nice, juicy steak.

“The Seize the Day experience is proving to be a real hit with our residents, and its great to see so many different ideas coming from it.

“Not long after Don joined, he wanted the same, so we decided to take them along together.

“We went to The Charlie Purley which is the closest pub to us, around a mile away and it was a great experience.

“It was a lovely afternoon, they both had a great time and there was a lot of joking around and light-hearted good men’s banter on the table.

