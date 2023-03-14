Two people from Hastings and St Leonards are being immortalised in steel as figures.

The sculptures, which are currently being installed in Sea Road, recognise James Robert Read, known by many as Jimi Riddle, and Ann Novotny.

The steel figures of the two individuals appear across the local section of the National Cycle Network in recognition of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

As part of a national campaign by the walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, residents across Hastings were invited to have their say on who they believe has made a positive impact on their local community in the last seven decades, in celebration of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

New sculptures in Sea Road, St Leonards: Exploring Hastings using the National Cycle Network - These sculptures are part of a national series celebrating local heroes, chosen by communities across the UK. The sculptures are of local heroes James Robert Read, known as Jimi Riddle, who was the frontman of the proto-metal band The Riddles, and Ann Novotny, who dedicated more than three decades to the Old Town community of Hastings.

Sustrans said James Robert Read received an overwhelming volume of nominations from the public. He was lead singer and frontman of the proto-metal band The Riddles, championed the rock and roll scene in Hastings, and gave his time and energy to support emerging talent.

Ann Novotny has dedicated more than three decades to the Old Town community.

Her contributions have included maintaining the gardens of St Clement’s Church, audio recording the Hastings Observer for blind and visually impaired people, raising money for the RNLI with New Year’s Day swims, volunteering with victim support, and belly dancing at Jack in the Green celebrations.

As custodian of the National Cycle Network, which spans 12,000 miles of signed cycling routes including over 5,000 miles of traffic-free paths, Sustrans has already installed more than 250 life-sized steel figures across the length and breadth of the UK.

Each figure has been designed and fabricated using corten steel by partner artists Katy and Nick Hallett.