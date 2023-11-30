A local cafe is trying to find the owners of two kittens found in a car park in Eastbourne over the weekend.

Teenagers at Gildredge Park found the young cats ‘angry and cold’, hiding under a car on Saturday afternoon (November 25).

The teenagers alerted staff at the nearby Tennis Cafe, who managed to catch the cats in the car park, before assistant manager Mandy Glen-Barron rushed them to the vets.

It was found that the kittens are about three-months-old, litter-trained and used to being handled, which indicates that they had a home previously. However, they are not microchipped so vets have been unable to track down their owners.

Mandy said: "The cats were fine, apart from being angry and cold. They’ve obviously been someone’s kittens.

"They are healthy, apart from being a tiny bit underweight, and were really hungry. Honest to god, they eat so much food!”

The cats stayed overnight at Vets Now and Mandy took them home the following day as she ‘couldn’t bear the fact that they were living in the vets by themselves’.

Despite being smitten with the felines herself, Mandy is unable to take them in having just rescued her own cat a couple of months ago.

She added: “The kittens are just adorable. They weren’t feral or anything.

“The smaller of the two is so feisty, where the other one who’s a little bit bigger is still so timid.

“They’ve just been playing together. They’re great.”