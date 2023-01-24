Two Lindfield residents recently received their certificate from the Mid Sussex Applauds 2022.

Christopher and Margaret Hersey were commended in the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognised their service to the community in a variety of roles over 40 years.

The Mid Sussex Applauds was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the South of England Showground.

Trevor Webster, chairman of Lindfield Rural Parish Council, said “This award is well deserved and provides important recognition of Chris and Margaret’s sustained level of personal commitment to serving the Mid Sussex Community in so many different ways.”

