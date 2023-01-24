Christopher and Margaret Hersey were commended in the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognised their service to the community in a variety of roles over 40 years.
The Mid Sussex Applauds was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the South of England Showground.
Trevor Webster, chairman of Lindfield Rural Parish Council, said “This award is well deserved and provides important recognition of Chris and Margaret’s sustained level of personal commitment to serving the Mid Sussex Community in so many different ways.”
The pair have also been also been councillors for Mid Sussex District Council and served on different committees over the years. Margaret’s roles have included being a member of the Local Lindfield Combers Trust and a governor at primary schools. Christopher has been on the Gatwick Airport Consultative Committee (GATCOM) and governor of primary and senior schools. They were nominated by Lindfield Rural Parish Council, where they are both councillors.