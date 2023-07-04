Two men were arrested in Bognor Regis yesterday (July 3) after a member of the public reported seeing what they believed to be a firearm.

Officers – including armed police and dogs – attended the scene and closed part of Station Road to ensure the safety of the public, a spokesperson said.

At around 2pm, two local men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three suspected firearms were recovered from the property and have been assessed to determine if they are live. A spokesperson for Sussex Police thanked members of the public for their ‘patience and cooperation’ while the incident developed.