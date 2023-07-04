Officers – including armed police and dogs – attended the scene and closed part of Station Road to ensure the safety of the public, a spokesperson said.
At around 2pm, two local men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.
Three suspected firearms were recovered from the property and have been assessed to determine if they are live. A spokesperson for Sussex Police thanked members of the public for their ‘patience and cooperation’ while the incident developed.