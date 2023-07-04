NationalWorldTV
Two men arrested and armed police called in Bognor Regis after firearms reported in town

Two men were arrested in Bognor Regis yesterday (July 3) after a member of the public reported seeing what they believed to be a firearm.
By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

Officers – including armed police and dogs – attended the scene and closed part of Station Road to ensure the safety of the public, a spokesperson said.

At around 2pm, two local men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Three suspected firearms were recovered from the property and have been assessed to determine if they are live. A spokesperson for Sussex Police thanked members of the public for their ‘patience and cooperation’ while the incident developed.

Armed police in Bognor Regis. Photo: Ryan PallettArmed police in Bognor Regis. Photo: Ryan Pallett
