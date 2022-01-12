Two men injured in ‘serious assault’ outside Uckfield nightclub

Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened outside the Broadway Nightclub in High Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Just before 3am police responded to a report that three people had attacked the two men, aged 25 and 49, which resulted in one of them sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“An officer performed first aid on the 29-year-old who was taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury while the 49-year-old man sustained a fractured eye socket.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”