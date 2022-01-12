Two men injured in ‘serious assault’ outside Uckfield nightclub
Two men were ‘attacked’ outside a nightclub in Uckfield on Sunday (January 9), according to police.
Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened outside the Broadway Nightclub in High Street.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Just before 3am police responded to a report that three people had attacked the two men, aged 25 and 49, which resulted in one of them sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
“An officer performed first aid on the 29-year-old who was taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury while the 49-year-old man sustained a fractured eye socket.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 132 of 09/01.