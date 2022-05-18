Two new blue plaques to be unveiled in Felpham

Dubbed the ‘Blue Plaque Platinum Heritage Trail’, the walk already has a number of plaques paying tribute to Felpham's rich and diverse history.

Come June 11, the trail will be expanded with two new plaques. One, located on Cavendish Villa, will celebrate the life of artist and engraver Charles George Lewis, who died in 1880.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second will celebrate Professor Robert Anderson, an Olympic coach and Hollywood sword fight choreographer who worked on films like Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings. Mr Anderson used to live in the village and his plaque will be unveiled on White Lodge, Outram Road.

The unveiling of a plaque devoted to Ernest Joyce last year