Two new blue plaques to be unveiled in Felpham

Blue Plaques are set to be unveiled in Felpham Village next month, the parish council has announced.

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Dubbed the ‘Blue Plaque Platinum Heritage Trail’, the walk already has a number of plaques paying tribute to Felpham's rich and diverse history.

Come June 11, the trail will be expanded with two new plaques. One, located on Cavendish Villa, will celebrate the life of artist and engraver Charles George Lewis, who died in 1880.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The second will celebrate Professor Robert Anderson, an Olympic coach and Hollywood sword fight choreographer who worked on films like Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings. Mr Anderson used to live in the village and his plaque will be unveiled on White Lodge, Outram Road.

The unveiling of a plaque devoted to Ernest Joyce last year

The village’s other blue plaques celebrate figures like William Blake, who wrote Jerusalem while living in a local cottage, and Antarctic explorer Ernest Joyce, who was born in Felpham in 1875.

Hollywood