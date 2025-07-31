Two new theatres to be built at East Surrey Hospital 'will cut waiting lists'
The hospital, which treats patients from Crawley and Horsham as well as Surrey, says the funding marks a major milestone and will help cut patient waiting lists.
A statement from Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, says: “With operating theatres at maximum capacity and both elective waiting lists and emergency demand continuing to grow, this has been an area of real pressure for the trust in recent years.
"This funding therefore arrives at a crucial time for local healthcare and marks a major milestone for the trust.”
It says the new facilities will help meet the increasing demand for elective procedures and emergency care ‘and ensure that East Surrey Hospital can continue to deliver the highest standards of patient care.’
Work on the hospital site in Redhill is expected to begin later this year.
Trust chief executive Angela Stevenson said: “This new capital funding from NHS England will be truly transformative for the future of our hospital and our patients, especially those who need an operation.
"In the midst of some tough financial decisions, this is a really positive step-change in how we deliver for our patients.”
