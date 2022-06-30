Two pairs of kingfishers have nested at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre for the first time.

Visitors can now get double the photo opportunities and close up views of the brightly-coloured birds this summer.

The kingfishers can be spotted going in and out of their nest hole at the Sand Martin hide nesting bank from only feet away.

The birds are also nesting in the Arun Riverlife Lagoon nest bank, which can be easily seen from the Water’s Edge Café seating indoors or from the windows of the Discovery hide opposite the bank.

Kingfisher. Pic by Geoff Warminster.

WWT Visitor Chris Penrice’s hobbies are birdwatching and photography. On his recent visit to Arundel Wetland Centre, he said: “This is the closest I have ever been while photographing these beautiful birds and the first time I have ever seen a male and a female together! Stunning.”

Both pairs of kingfishers have already hatched out youngsters that have left the nest, but both pairs are trying for second broods in the nesting banks.

Arundel Wetland Centre has always had kingfisher sightings with peak season in the autumn and winter, when fallen leaves make it easier to spot perching birds.

Now sightings in spring and summer are higher because of the two nest sites on the reserve.

Breeding kingfishers are very territorial. When the chicks are grown and can fly they must find their own territory.

Arundel Wetland Centre reserve manager Suzi Lanaway said: “Although kingfishers are territorial the two pairs at our site are not in conflict because they are on different water bodies.

"The kingfishers will only be in the nest banks for close up views until their next broods fledge in a month or so– so grab your cameras and come down while they are still close!”

Visitors can help the Reserve Team monitor the kingfishers by filling in a sightings card during their visit.

Arundel Wetland Centre is open 10am – 4.30pm, seven days a week this summer.

The 65-acre wetland reserve has buggy friendly, paved, level pathways and sturdy no-slip wooden boardwalks and wheelchair accessible wildlife hides.

The Wetland Discovery boat rides can be booked at the admission desk on the day of your visit.

For more information, visit: wwt.org.uk/Arundel