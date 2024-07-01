Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were sent to hospital following a collision on a road in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to Beachy Head Road in Eastbourne at night on Thursday, June 27, following a single vehicle collision.

Police confimed that two people were travelling in the car were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Beachy Head Road in Eastbourne on Thursday (27 June), just before 10pm following a report of a single vehicle collision.

"Two passengers who were travelling in the vehicle attended hospital for treatment of minor injuries.