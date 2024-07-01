Two people hospitalised following collision on road in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to Beachy Head Road in Eastbourne at night on Thursday, June 27, following a single vehicle collision.
Police confimed that two people were travelling in the car were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Beachy Head Road in Eastbourne on Thursday (27 June), just before 10pm following a report of a single vehicle collision.
"Two passengers who were travelling in the vehicle attended hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
“The road was temporarily closed while services worked at the scene and vehicle was recovered.”
