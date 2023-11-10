Two people were injured after an assault took place in Chichester Railway station today (November 10).

British Transport Police officers were called to the railway station at 3.49am this morning following reports of an assault, a spokesperson said.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and two people were treated for injuries incurred as a result of the incident which were not life-threatening.

Part of the car park was cordoned off whilst police carried out an initial investigation of the scene. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

An assault took place in the early hours of the morning today (November 10). Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 quoting reference 69 of 10/11/2023,” a spokesperson said.