Two people injured after assault in Chichester railway station
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police officers were called to the railway station at 3.49am this morning following reports of an assault, a spokesperson said.
Officers attended alongside paramedics and two people were treated for injuries incurred as a result of the incident which were not life-threatening.
Part of the car park was cordoned off whilst police carried out an initial investigation of the scene. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 quoting reference 69 of 10/11/2023,” a spokesperson said.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”