Two people rescued after being cut off by the tide at Beachy Head
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastbourne’s RNLI had received reports of the people in distress in the early hours of Sunday (May 19) morning.
Following a search by the crew, one person was found on the lighthouse and the other was found on the beach.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The ILB (Inshore Lifeboat) was launched and made best speed to the area where the two casualties were located immediately, one on the lighthouse and the other on the beach.
“Life jackets were fitted and the casualties were safely recovered and returned to the Lifeboat station, unhurt and very thankful.
“When along the coast, please remember to check tide times. In the event of being cut off, stay out of the water when possible and call for help.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.