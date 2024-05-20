Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were rescued by volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI at the weekend after they were cut off by the tide at Beachy Head.

Eastbourne’s RNLI had received reports of the people in distress in the early hours of Sunday (May 19) morning.

Following a search by the crew, one person was found on the lighthouse and the other was found on the beach.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The ILB (Inshore Lifeboat) was launched and made best speed to the area where the two casualties were located immediately, one on the lighthouse and the other on the beach.

“Life jackets were fitted and the casualties were safely recovered and returned to the Lifeboat station, unhurt and very thankful.