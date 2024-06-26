Two people suffering seasickness in Bexhill towed to safety by Eastbourne RNLI
Volunteer crews from the RNLI were called by Solent Coastguard to launch the inshore lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ at 6pm on Sunday, June 23.
Crews were tasked with helping two people on board the sailing boat and help bring them back to shore.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “A sailing vessel, with two persons on board suffering from seasickness, had experienced power failure in the Bexhill area.
“Our volunteer RNLI crew arrived on scene and assessed the situation, where the coxswain made the decision to attach a towline to prevent further risk to navigation.
“A successful tow was rigged and the vessel was brought into the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”
The RNLI also reminded residents to take care at sea during the hot weather.
The spokesperson added: “The RNLI is reminding people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags if you’re visiting the coast during this warm spell.
“For those who find themselves in trouble in the water, the charity is encouraging them to use the Float to Live technique to help ensure they stay safe. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
“When entering the water, it’s important to remember to acclimatise slowly to avoid cold water shock.
“The charity is also taking this opportunity to remind people that Tombstoning is particularly dangerous as water depth can be unpredictable and alter with the tides.
“The water may be shallower than the jumpers think and there are often hidden objects on the seabed.”
