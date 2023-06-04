Two people taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following Bognor Regis collision

Police said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, at around 2pm on Saturday, June 3.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Two occupants of the Fiat Fiorino sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. The sole occupant of the Nissan Silvia was checked over by paramedics at the scene.”
Anyone who saw what happened or captured the collision on dash cam is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 627 of 03/06.