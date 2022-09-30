Two people treated for 'minor injuries' following two-car collision in Hailsham
Two people have been treated for ‘minor injuries’ following a two-collision in Hailsham, Sussex Police has reported.
The incident occurred early yesterday evening on Diplocks Way, and caused heavy traffic in the area.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a two-car collision on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, around 5.15pm on Thursday (September 29).
“Two people were treated for minor injuries.”