Two Sussex towns have been named among the most eco-conscious places in the UK in a new study.

Energy experts at Utility Bidder have carried out research to reveal the UK’s most eco-friendly regions by exploring factors such as expenditure on climate change and environmental and regulatory services.

The areas with the most Britain in Bloom and It’s Your Neighbourhood groups, the areas with the highest recycling rates, the areas with the lowest CO2 emissions, the areas with the lowest total collected household waste per person, and the areas with the most eco-related searches.

Worthing ranked in sixth with 627 Google Searches per 100,000 Residents while Eastbourne came in eighth with 620 Google Searches per 100,000 Residents.

Worthing was also named the UK area with the lowest CO2 emissions per capita at 2.6 tCO2e.

