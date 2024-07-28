Two Sussex towns named among the most eco-conscious in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Energy experts at Utility Bidder have carried out research to reveal the UK’s most eco-friendly regions by exploring factors such as expenditure on climate change and environmental and regulatory services.
The areas with the most Britain in Bloom and It’s Your Neighbourhood groups, the areas with the highest recycling rates, the areas with the lowest CO2 emissions, the areas with the lowest total collected household waste per person, and the areas with the most eco-related searches.
Worthing ranked in sixth with 627 Google Searches per 100,000 Residents while Eastbourne came in eighth with 620 Google Searches per 100,000 Residents.
Worthing was also named the UK area with the lowest CO2 emissions per capita at 2.6 tCO2e.
While Worcester may not have the highest number of Google searches on the list, compared to its population, this UK area has more than any other, totalling 772 per 100,000 residents.
Of the three terms in question, this city’s residents are most curious about how to stop climate change, with around 420 searches since 2020.
Lincoln follows in second with the most Google searches with a total of 762 per 100,000 residents. Those living in the city are most curious about ‘how to stop climate change’ with 440 residents looking for answers to this in Google.
Exeter completes the top three most eco-friendly related Google searches, with a total of 681 per 100,000. The city also has the second lowest amount of collected waste per household, with a total of 278.4kg per household.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.