Two teenagers arrested after attacking 62-year-old bus driver in Bognor Regis
Two 16-year-olds from Bognor Regis have been arrested and released on bail after attacking a 64-year-old bus driver in Bognor Regis.
Responding to a request for comment, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a robbery in High Street, Bognor at around 12.40pm on 13 July. It is reported a group of people stole money from a bus which was stationary at a bus stop and attacked a 62-year-old man, the driver.
“Two 16-year-old boys from Bognor have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries. An investigation is ongoing.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 621 of 13/07.”