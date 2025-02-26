Two teens charged after Bognor Regis stabbing

Two teens have been charged with wounding with intent, after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Bersted, near Bognor Regis, on Monday evening (February 24), Sussex Police have confirmed.

The two teens, aged 16 and 14, were arrested not long after emergency services were called to the incident in Frandor Road at 7.35pm. The victim was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. After undergoing treatment, he is now in a stable condition, police say.

The 14-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public space. Both appeared in court on February 26, where they were refused bail. The case has been remanded until March 7, when the two will appear at Brighton Magistrates court.

A further 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender initially. He remains in custody, police say.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Cornflower.”