Two West Sussex areas named in top UK sunset spots list
The Camping and Caravanning Club has released its top picks for summer sunset camping ahead of the summer solstice(Saturday 21 June, mark your diary for 3.41 am if you’re keen), and Sussex is shining.
Both spots sit in the heart of the South Downs National Park. Harting Down and Bignor Hill were highlighted for their breathtaking golden hour views.
The South Downs shoutout from the list read: “With its gorgeous green pastures, sweeping views and rolling hills, the South Downs offers terrific views of the UK sunset.
"You’ll be able to see the sunset with the South Downs as a beautiful backdrop at all of our Club Sites in this area, but there are a few popular spots to check out.
“Harting Down, one of the largest areas of chalk downland offers dramatic hilltop views and a car park at the top. Bignor Hill, just a 20-minute drive from our Graffham Club Site, is part of the South Downs Way, making for a lovely sunset stroll.”
Madeleine Birch, PR and Events Manager at the Club, said: “We hope campers are inspired to get out and explore our top sunset spots this summer.
“These are perfect places to tie in with solstice celebrations and are also ideal stop-offs for anyone wanting to take in any of the other amazing astronomical events taking place over the next couple of months.”
To view the Club’s best spots for sunsets and join in with the magic of solstice visit: www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/advice/discover/best-uk-sunsets/.