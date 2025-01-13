Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes District Council has announced the two ‘exceptional’ winning designs for a pair of new wooden benches at Fort Road Recreation Ground in Newhaven.

The council said the designs were by Year 9 Seahaven Academy student Alfie Sinclair and the collaborative duo of Newhaven artists Diets Verschuren and Caroline Marsland.

They were selected from almost 100 competition entries.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature & Food Systems, said: “We received a huge number of entries so thank you to everyone who took part in the competition. The high quality of entries made it a tough job for the judges, but the two winning designs stood out because they cleverly captured the spirit of Newhaven and celebrated its unique landscape and wildlife.”

Newhaven artists Diets Verschuren and Caroline Marsland came up with another winning bench design

Lewes District Council ran the competition in partnership with Hospitable Environment, a community-focused arts organisation. The two winning designs will be professionally etched into the benches in the new community orchard within the recreation ground. The council said the orchard is ‘a key part of the regeneration of Fort Road Recreation Ground’, which is set to start this spring.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture and Tourism & Leisure said: “Congratulations to Alfie, Diets and Caroline, whose exceptional designs will now be etched on to the new benches for park users to enjoy for years to come, along with a raft of improvements that will transform Fort Road Recreation Ground.”

Lewes District Council said the regeneration of the recreation ground, including Shakespeare Hall and the Cricket Pavilion, is being made possible thanks to funding from UK Government. Visit www.fortroadnewhaven.org to find out more.