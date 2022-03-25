'U-shaped' parcel of land sold in Bognor Regis for £55,000 over guide price after 'fierce' bidding war

A parcel of land in Bognor Regis has sold for £83,000 after an auction bidding war, despite a guide price of just £27,000

By Connor Gormley
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:18 pm

The 0.1 acre site adjoining 9 Elmer Road was among 132 lots listed across Southern England by property auctioneers Clive Emerson.

With a guide price of just £27,000, the lot wraps around Elmer Road and comprises three interlinking strips of land.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said bidding was 'fierce'.

Land adjoining Elmer Road

"Land in residential neighbourhoods tend to sell, either to protect the green space or for development potential, subject to planning consents," he added.

Clive Emson’s third of eight auctions this year ends on 5 May, with lot entries closing on 11 April and the catalogue online from 15 April.