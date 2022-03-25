'U-shaped' parcel of land sold in Bognor Regis for £55,000 over guide price after 'fierce' bidding war

The 0.1 acre site adjoining 9 Elmer Road was among 132 lots listed across Southern England by property auctioneers Clive Emerson.

With a guide price of just £27,000, the lot wraps around Elmer Road and comprises three interlinking strips of land.

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said bidding was 'fierce'.

Land adjoining Elmer Road

"Land in residential neighbourhoods tend to sell, either to protect the green space or for development potential, subject to planning consents," he added.