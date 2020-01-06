Uckfield architects raise 10k for homeless charity

An Uckfield architecture firm has recently hit a new milestone in its fundraising efforts.

Staff at Peter Taylor Associates Limited (PTAL Architects), in Mill Lane, Uckfield, celebrated 40 years as a practice by taking part in a range of fundraising challenges.

They raised a total of £10,000 through the support of colleagues from the UK construction industry and the friends and families of those taking part.

Funds raised will benefit the homeless charity Shelter.

