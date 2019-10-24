Uckfield care home host an Autumn morning of arts and crafts fun for all ages

Uckfield care home welcomed special guests for a morning of Autumn walks and CRAFTS.

Hurstwood View Care home, in Five Ash Down, hosted a free Autumn craft morning and invited parents and their toddlers who live locally, as well

as visitors from the local Headway rehabilitation organisation to join in.

The morning gave guests and residents the chance to create beautiful autumnal crafts, stroll through the garden collecting leaves and conkers, and, afterwards, enjoy a variety of light refreshments, including hot tea and coffee.

Kirsty Heaver, general manager of Hurstwood View Care home, said: “The residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and loved our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

Hurstwood View Care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the biggest care providers in the UK, and provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 55 residents, providing for guests on both short term respites and on long term stays.

For more information on Hurstwood View care home, contact Kirsty Heaver on 01825731700 or via email on kirsty.heaver@barchester.com