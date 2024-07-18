Uckfield care home scoops coveted Team Of The Year title
The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.
Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and the team at Hurstwood View is over the moon to have been named the winner for the South beating hundreds of other nominees.
As the winner for South Division, Hurstwood View is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.
General Manager, Kirsty, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so excited to be awarded this year’s winners for the South. I am so proud of everyone. We are a brilliant team who work well together to enrich the lives of our residents and support each other. Our values at Hurstwood View are a whole home approach and the team here really go above and beyond to create this.”
