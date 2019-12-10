Uckfield care home staff transform into elves for Alzheimer’s Society fundraiser

Staff at an Uckfield care home swapped their uniforms for elf costumes to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

For Elf Day, a national fundraising event organised by the charity, staff at Hurstwood View Care Home, Five Ash Down, Uckfield dressed up as elves on Friday (December 6).

Residents, staff, and guests enjoyed elf-themed games, including a festive quiz, paired with a festive-themed spread and an evening carol service, raising a grand total of £100.

General manager Kirsty Heaver said: “Elf Day at Hurstwood View is always a lot of fun. We know many people living with some form of Alzheimer’s, and we’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.”

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society, Elf Day was created add festive cheer to fundraising towards the cure for dementia.

Find out more about Elf Day and the Alzheimer’s Society here.