Uckfield care staff win company awards
Candlelight Care runs the ‘Candlelight Care Outstanding Achievement Awards’ programme for its staff, with nominations made by colleagues and clients.
The awards lunch took place recently, and in addition to two award winners (Penny Johnson in the ‘Cherry Catley-Day Award’ category and Gary Burgess in the ‘Dignity in Care’ category), the branch were also represented with a further finalist (Faith Karombe in the ‘Best Newcomer’ category).
Two staff from the area, Carmel Bradley and Lesley Boyce, were also honoured for their long service, between them supporting vulnerable people in Uckfield and the surrounding area for over 35 years. James Catley-Day, Managing Director of Candlelight Care, said, “We were delighted to gather once again to celebrate the remarkable achievements and extraordinary dedication of special individuals within the Candlelight Care family.
"We thank every one of them for their service, and would also like to extend our thanks to Rupert Cox for hosting the Awards again so magnificently.”
Candlelight Care is a family-run company offering homecare and live-in care services in Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and East Sussex.
With a Head Office in Glastonbury, Somerset, it has been caring for people of all ages in their own homes for over 35 years and its services are rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.
