Uckfield care staff win company awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care staff in Uckfield are celebrating after members of staff were honoured at an annual Company Awards lunch.

Candlelight Care runs the ‘Candlelight Care Outstanding Achievement Awards’ programme for its staff, with nominations made by colleagues and clients.

The awards lunch took place recently, and in addition to two award winners (Penny Johnson in the ‘Cherry Catley-Day Award’ category and Gary Burgess in the ‘Dignity in Care’ category), the branch were also represented with a further finalist (Faith Karombe in the ‘Best Newcomer’ category).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two staff from the area, Carmel Bradley and Lesley Boyce, were also honoured for their long service, between them supporting vulnerable people in Uckfield and the surrounding area for over 35 years. James Catley-Day, Managing Director of Candlelight Care, said, “We were delighted to gather once again to celebrate the remarkable achievements and extraordinary dedication of special individuals within the Candlelight Care family.

Uckfield Staff at the Awards Ceremony

"We thank every one of them for their service, and would also like to extend our thanks to Rupert Cox for hosting the Awards again so magnificently.”

Candlelight Care is a family-run company offering homecare and live-in care services in Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and East Sussex.