Uckfield children enjoy seasonal crafts at Holy Cross Church

Holy Cross Church, Uckfield, hosted a Messy Harvest craft session on Saturday (October 12). Children made harvest crowns, fingerprint trees, corn cobs, and secret stones. All photographs by Ron Hill.

The free session, led by a dedicated team of volunteers from the church, was enjoyed by all. Crafts were followed by a story and music session in the church and then a tea party. Everyone took their crafty creations home with pride.

If the crown fits, children make crafts at the messy harvest session

Beautiful harvest crowns made by the children at the session

Children busy making crafts at the messy harvest

Adults enjoyed the session too

