Uckfield children enjoy seasonal crafts at Holy Cross Church

Holy Cross Church, Uckfield, hosted a Messy Harvest craft session on Saturday (October 12). Children made harvest crowns, fingerprint trees, corn cobs, and secret stones. All photographs by Ron Hill.
The free session, led by a dedicated team of volunteers from the church, was enjoyed by all. Crafts were followed by a story and music session in the church and then a tea party. Everyone took their crafty creations home with pride.