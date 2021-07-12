Uckfield Festival Big Day 2021 is ‘great day out for all the family’ – in pictures

Luxford Field was taken over by community groups, local organisations, businesses, and churches with all manner of stalls and refreshments including ice cream and Harveys Beer.

The event was opened at 11.30am by The Mayor of Uckfield councillor Jackie Love.

There was entertainment , with performances on the field from local women’s acapella group Cantando Ensemble, the internationally acclaimed Imperial Male Voice Choir and Stardust Music Duo.

Chalk Horse Music explored the folklore, legend, and landscape of the Sussex countryside.

A spokesman said: “This was a great day out for all the family.”

