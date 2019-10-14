Uckfield Fire Station host safety event to reduce Wealden road accidents

Road safety was at the top of the agenda thanks to a special open day at Uckfield Fire Station.
Local firefighters, with the support of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) volunteers and local partners, delivered safety messages on a variety of road safety issues on Saturday (October 12) as part of Tyre Safety Month.
Crews from the station took part in the event as part of their drive to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on Wealden’s roads.
Andy Cornford, station manager, said: “Today was about trying to educate the public and welcoming the community to the station to talk all things road safety.
“Through our local assessment of risk we’re very aware of the number of and impact that road traffic collisions and road related incidents have on our community.
“We’re focussed on working with our partners to highlight the dangers and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.”
Demonstrations varied from child seat safety/fitting and cycle safety, to the ‘re-start a heart’ initiative and deer awareness as well as practical demonstrations of removing doors and the roof from a vehicle.
Wealden has the highest number of road traffic collisions and fatal collisions within East Sussex.