Uckfield gymnasts shine at English Tumbling Championships, English Qualifier and FIG Qualification Event

Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy gymnasts delivered fantastic performances at the English Tumbling Championships 2024, the first English qualifying event of the year and the FIG Qualification event, showcasing their talent and dedication.

English Tumbling Championships 2024

The tumbling gymnasts, who secured their spots through a qualifying competition in March, competed with great skill and determination from the 7th to 9th of June at Telford International Centre. Their results are as follows:

Erin Miller Club 6 15+ - 15th, James Bray Regional 1 013 - 7th, Oscar Scott-Smith Regional 2 15+ - 8th, Willow Kirkcaldy Regional 4 15+ - 16th.

Sky High Tumblers at the English Tumbling Championships 2024

English Trampoline and Double Mini-Trampoline Qualifying Event 1 2024

Sky High's Trampoline and Double Mini-Trampoline gymnasts participated in the first English qualifying event of the year, again at Telford International Centre, aiming to be among the top 32 to qualify for the finals in October. Their remarkable results are as follows:

Gold category:

Summer Nightingale-Keech Trampoline Youth Gold - 15th, Lucy Sheridan-White Trampoline 15-16 - 26th, Cerys Francis Disability Trampoline 9-14 - 7th.

Sky High Tumblers at the English Tumbling Championships 2024

Silver category:

Arwyn Burrows Trampoline 9-10 - 29th, Summer Nightingale-Keech Trampoline 9-10 - 3rd, Matthew Wong Trampoline 9-10 - 7th, Summer Nightingale-Keech DMT 9-10 - 2nd, Isaac Eley Trampoline 11-12 - 5th, Sam Plummer TRA 13-14 - 12th, Sam Plummer DMT 13-14 - 2nd

FIG Qualification Event

The FIG Qualification event, held from the 17th to 19th of May in Telford, is for gymnasts competing at the highest level in the country. Both Summer and Lucy competed at this prestigious event. Summer had an outstanding performance, bringing home 1st place in DMT and 3rd place on Trampoline, an exceptional result at a National Qualification event. Despite an error in her second exercise, Lucy gave it her all and placed 37th.

We are incredibly proud of our gymnasts for their hard work, resilience, and outstanding achievements. Their performances this weekend have set a high standard for the upcoming competitions.

These talented gymnasts all train locally at Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy, located at Fun Abounds, Bell Lane, Uckfield, TN22 1QL. The academy is renowned for its excellent training facilities and supportive coaching staff, which have been pivotal in developing our athletes' skills and confidence.

Congratulations to all our athletes! Your dedication and spirit are truly commendable.