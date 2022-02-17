Uckfield industrial unit fire caused by propane gas heater and bottle

The incident occurred in the Phoenix Building Products factory, in the concreting department and involved a propane gas heater and a propane bottle.

The company confirmed there was no explosion that took place, but a fire, which caused serious damage to the electrical and water systems which run along the inner roof of the factory.

Phoenix Building said an employee of the company received minor burns to his nose from the fire and received treatment from the ambulance service on site, and has now returned to work.

Duncan Cunningham, managing director of Phoenix Building Products, said: "We successfully evacuated the building using our well-rehearsed fire policy, I managed the evacuation of the building whilst my management team conducted a roll call to ensure everyone was safely out of the building.

"Despite reports there was no explosion, the fire was limited to the gas escaping from the propane cylinder, and some close-by timber sheeting.

"The fire services were called and attended, we where able to carry out some limited fire fighting prior to the arrival of the fire service, we also assisted them in locating other propane bottles in other areas of the factory. "

The company also said the fire was limited to a small area in the factory and members of the Phoenix team were able to re-enter the building at midday the same day.