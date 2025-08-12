Karen was joined by hundreds of families who picnicked in the sun, watched musicians on the town's Airstream stage and shopped until they dropped at a range of stalls selling everything from pork sausages to vintage linen dresses.

Catering operator Food Rocks laid on a mix of street food, bars, artisan produce and stalls run by local suppliers and farmers. On offer were specialities from Mexico, Greece, Thailand and Italy with British offerings more than holding their own. There was a Harveys Brewery Bar which was joined by Three Acre Brewery - a company set to open its own tap room in the town's former signal box.

Local traders included Coopers Farm which pioneered the Uckfield Farmers Market. Its hot dogs went down a treat as did delicacies from the Podgy Pieman whose next trip to the town will be for Christmas late night shopping.

There was facepainting, plenty of glitter by courtesy of Afrodite, a fascinating exhibit on bee life run by Paul Llindstrom and deceptively difficult 'Hook a Duck' tests of skill.

The Uckfield Art Group was represented by a palette of artists and members while health-minded visitors could enjoy spinal treats ably provided by local firm Phoenix Health.

Weald on the Field is run by Uckfield Town Council and celebrates its tenth year this year. Among the groups providing the musical background to the day were The Management, The Carnaby Brothers, Repeat Offenders, The Midnight Project and Dynamite.

Karen Bedwell also played host to mayors of Crowborough, Polegate and Seaford who came to see how Uckfield parties at the Weald on the Field.

She said: "It was an absolute honour to represent Uckfield Town Council along with local town councillors. Thank you too to all the council officers and organisers of the day. Next year's Weald on the Field will be on August 10 and it's set to be bigger and better than ever before. Thanks again to everyone for making the day such a fantastic event."

