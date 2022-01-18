Stuart ‘Chappie’ Chappell completed a gruelling double marathon walk along the South Coast raising over £3,000 for the charity.

Walking over 60 miles from Eastbourne Pier to Bognor Regis, with an over night stop at Shoreham, Stuarts's efforts led to his colleagues at Parker Building Supplies nominating him for the accolade.

A seasoned fundraiser, Stuart has undertaken a number of previous challenges for Teenage Cancer Trust, including a wing-walk and abseiling down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker tower in 2019.

Stuart said: “The last couple of years have been tough for charities that often rely on large scale events to raise money, so I’m delighted to have been able to do something to support such a deserving cause. Seeing my final total made every blister worth it and even made up for the extra four miles I walked having miscalculated my route on day one.”

Allun Pittingale, managing director, Parker Building Supplies said “Well done and huge congratulations to Stuart. He is a true inspiration and we are so proud of what he has achieved.”

Parker Building Supplies’ 19 branches across Sussex and Kent have been supporting Teenage Cancer Trust for several years, raising in excess of £150,000.

Every day, seven people aged 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer. Teenage Cancer Trust is the UK’s only charity dedicated to providing world-class cancer services and support, so that no young person has to face cancer alone. The Altogether Unstoppable Awards celebrate the efforts of Teenage Cancer Trust’s fundraising partners. The charity’s Youth Advisory Group and Senior Leadership Team judge nominations.