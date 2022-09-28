Uckfield mountain climber killed by falling Snowdonia rock in ' freak accident'

Geologist Kieran James Strudwick, 26, plunged nearly 200ft while on a climbing break in Snowdonia.

Kieran travelled more than 250 miles from East Sussex to tackle the Dolmen Ridge of Glyder Fach with a friend.

The relatively experienced climbers had prepared well for the scramble and had taken no risks, the inquest heard at Ruthin County Hall, Denbighshire, North Wales, on September 21.

Despite this, tragedy occurred when a large rock flake from a rock fall above the pair severed Kieran’s rope,

Before heading out, Kieran sent a text to his family saying "I'm so happy here, it's a lovely place."

An inquest heard he feel a "considerable distance following a sudden rock fall" as he climbed the ridge.

Kieran and friend Tom Haynes, 25, were experienced climbers with safety equipment including helmets, ropes, and harnesses.

Kieran's father told the court that the 26-year-old was "always happy in life".

The pair followed the correct procedures with Kieran taking the lead as Tom held the rope.

But the inquest heard Tom heard his partner shout "rock fall" and he shouted the same to alert any climbers beneath them.

Tom heard a rock falling down and then saw Kieran falling past him only a couple of metres away.

Tom told the court he saw his climbing partner fall from a height of around 60 metres "hitting the mountain on his way down".

He managed to call 999 shortly after coming into contact with two other climbers who were below him on the ridge.

Christopher Jay, a qualified mountain leader with two decades of climbing experience, told the court that he heard a shout before witnessing the tragic fall.

Mr Jay said he expected Mr Strudwick's rope to suspend him - but that did not happen.

Mr Jay and his climbing partner then made their way towards Kieran but he "knew instantly that Kieran's injuries were unlikely to be survivable".

An investigation into the tragic incident was conducted by Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

It said "a large flake of rock that had become dislodged from above."

The inquest heard the "most likely scenario" was that the rock flake fell on the rope - pulling him from the cliff and severing his rope.

A medical cause of death of multiple fractures was provided following a post mortem by Ysbyty Glan Clwyd histopathologist, Dr Zain Mehdi.

North Wales Coroner Kate Sutherland recorded a conclusion of accidental death in January this year at the Caernarfon inquest.

Ms Sutherland said: "I consider it likely, bearing in mind the evidence that Kieran was heard shouting 'rock fall', that the large flake in question was more likely than not disturbed by Kieran and that it fell on his rope, pulling him from the cliff and severing the rope.

"He suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall from height. This was a tragic accident of the upmost degree."

