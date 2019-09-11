Uckfield mum praises waste site ‘heroes’ who find her car key

An Uckfield mum has praised household waste staff who saved her hundreds of pounds by trawling through a bin to fish out her car key.

Julie Stockinger feared the worse when the only key for her Saab 9-3 Estate slipped from her hand as she deposited rubbish at Maresfield Household Waste Recycling Site.

Julie Stockinger with staff at Maresfield Household Waste Reycling Site

However, weighbridge operator Becky Walter enlisted her colleagues who mucked in to find the key and after hours of painstakingly sifting through four tonnes of waste – it was returned to Julie.

Julie said: “I know they get some flak from the public sometimes but I just can’t praise the staff there enough. I got an amazing service and they really couldn’t have done any more to help.

“I picked up some rubbish and threw it into the big bin with both hands, then heard a clink of metal. That’s when I realised the car key had gone in.

“I literally cried on the spot. The car is quite rare and I would have had to order a replacement key from Sweden, which would have cost hundreds of pounds and taken several days.

Julie Stockinger reunited with her car key thanks to Maresfield waste staff

“I spoke to Becky and she got all the guys to down tools and come and help. They got out steps, metal prods and a grabbing machine and were trying to pull out as much rubbish as they could.”

READ MORE: Calls for action after ‘serious water leaks’ in Lewes

Man arrested after attempted burglary at Lewes farm

After two hours, with closing time looming, there was still no sign of the missing key and staff helped Julie secure her car as she called a taxi for herself and children Ella, four, and one-year-old Jack.

The 36-year-old, who needs the car to ferry her children around and to run a cleaning firm and social marketing company, feared the worse until the phone rang the next morning.

She said: “I didn’t even bother to call the tip as I thought I had no chance of getting the key back, but then Becky rang me to say they’d found it. I couldn’t believe it and I cried again.

“The guys had stayed late the previous night and had been in since the early hours looking through the bin – it was really all hands to the pump.”

Julie returned to the site, operated by Veolia, to thank the staff who dug her out of a hole with gifts of a sweet bouquet and some beers to raise a glass to her waste site heroes.

Karl Taylor, East Sussex County Council assistant director for operations, said: “Our household waste site employees do a fantastic job in all weathers providing a vital service.

“It’s great to hear how the workers at Maresfield went the extra mile to reunite Julie with her car key and to be able to recognise their dedication to helping the public.”