Uckfield paper artist to feature in Channel 4 television show

An Uckfield-based paper and felt artist is to feature in an episode of a Channel 4 television show.

Kerry Hartley-Davies, who runs craft business Little Felt Boutique from her home, will appear in today’s (December 10) instalment of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

Paper designs created by Kerry Hartley-Davies. Photograph: Peter Cripps

The 42-year-old says she was chosen from thousands of applicants to take part and that it was ‘very exciting and a bit mind blowing’.

Filming started in August when she had to decorate her home with Christmas decorations so crew could record her story. Then in October, she travelled to Devon to shoot the competition segment of the episode with three other paper artists.

Speaking of her time in Devon, Kerry, a former florist who specialises in making floral creations from crepe paper, said: “We only had three hours to make something.

“It was a really long day. It was just a really great experience. We all got picked up from the hotel and taken to a secret location.

Kerry Hartley-Davies. Photograph: Peter Cripps

“I don’t think I have ever been so nervous.

“The design I usually make takes four hours. It was very tense but really exciting at the same time.”

Presenter Kirstie Allsopp was ‘lovely’, said Kerry, who has watched the show for years.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” she said.

Designs made by Kerry Hartley-Davies. Photograph: Peter Cripps

“She was so nice, really relaxed and down to earth, really reassuring and really interested in what we were making.”

Kerry, who is from Buckinghamshire, moved to Uckfield from Brighton three years ago, with son William, now six, and husband Alan.

She gave up her career in floristry, which she started aged 15 and which saw her do weekly flowers for clients including Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, to start a family.

Little Felt Boutique has been running for a year and a half.

“It’s growing slowy but surely so I’m really pleased,” she said. “It’s such hard work.

“It’s a labour of love but I’m hoping it will all pay off.”

Kerry says she is feeling ‘nervous’ about tonight’s episode.

“It’s very odd, very bizarre.

“We’re going to get lots of friends and family round to watch it.

“It’s a bit mad. Things like this never happen to a 42-year-old housewife.”

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas will air at 5pm.