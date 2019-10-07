Uckfield Rugby Football Club’s unconventional pre-match entertainment

A pre-match conker tournament saw ten contestants battle it out ahead of the URFC vs Vigo match on Saturday (October 5).

A grand prize, The Golden Conker, was up for grabs.

Contestants with their conkers, photo by Ron Hill

Contestants picked from nuts strung by the organisers and had three chances to knock out the competition by smashing their conkers.

Each game lasted up to five minutes and strict rules meant that contestants could not bring their own nuts.

Mick Hall, last year’s winner, said that he was very happy for anyone to check his conkers before he defended his title.

Ultimately, Mick Fahey came out as this year’s winner and was presented with the Golden Conker by URFC Chairman Gordon Buckland.

Two contestants battle it out at the pre-match conker game, photo by Ron Hill

URFC chairman, Gordon Buckland joins in, photo by Ron Hill

Conkers are picked before the battles begin, photo by Ron Hill

Damaged conkers after the tournament, photo by Ron Hill

Contestants pose for a group photo at the conker match, photo by Ron Hill

Champion for 2019, Mick Fahey, is presented with The Golden Conker by URFC chairman, Gordon Buckland, photo by Ron Hill