Uckfield to benefit from faster broadband speeds as part of Openreach's investment plans

Openreach, one the UK’s largest digital network provider, is investing more than £1.6 million into upgrading the East Sussex town to a faster, Full Fibre broadband.

Full fibre broadband is up to ten times faster than the average home broadband connection and around five times more reliable than the traditional copper-based network, providing more predictable, consistent speeds.

The investment is a part of Openreach's plans to spend £37.5 million on 18 locations in the South East, covering an additional 125,00 homes and businesses.

Openreach engineer works on the new Full Fibre network at an exchange: When work is finished, people living and working in Uckfield will be able to contact their broadband provider and upgrade to Full Fibre broadband.

This announcement is a further boost for the South East as it follows several key announcements from Openreach last year outlining plans that more than 1.3 million homes and businesses would be getting access to the company's new network, including more than 360,000 in rural and harder to serve areas.

Kieran Wines, Openreach’s Regional Director for the South East said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

“In 2021 our engineers built around 770 metres of new broadband cables every minute – making ultrafast broadband available to another home or business every 13 seconds. We’ve already reached six million homes and businesses across the UK with ultrafast Full Fibre technology including more than 450,000 across the South East, but we know there’s more to do and we’re committed to doing it.”